FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon's profitable cloud business will invest roughly $7.8 billion by the end of 2029 to expand its central data center operations in Ohio, state leaders announced Monday, June 26, 2023 — further advancing the state's efforts to establish itself as the Midwest's technology hub.
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Many small businesses have long relied on Amazon’s platform and delivery pipeline to boost their business, and now Amazon wants to enlist them to help with deliveries, too. The e-commerce giant on Monday, June 26, 2023, officially announced a program it has been piloting since 2020 that pays small business owners to deliver packages during the “last mile” of delivery to customers’ doorsteps.
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon's profitable cloud business will invest roughly $7.8 billion by the end of 2029 to expand its central data center operations in Ohio, state leaders announced Monday, June 26, 2023 — further advancing the state's efforts to establish itself as the Midwest's technology hub.
Reed Saxon - staff, AP
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Many small businesses have long relied on Amazon’s platform and delivery pipeline to boost their business, and now Amazon wants to enlist them to help with deliveries, too. The e-commerce giant on Monday, June 26, 2023, officially announced a program it has been piloting since 2020 that pays small business owners to deliver packages during the “last mile” of delivery to customers’ doorsteps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.