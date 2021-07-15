American recalling flight attendants to handle travel crowds

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020, file photo, An American Airlines Boeing 737-823 lands at Miami International Airport in Miami. American Airlines is telling some flight attendants to cut short their leaves of absence and come back to work. The airline said Thursday, July 15, 2021 that it is canceling extended leaves for about 3,300 flight attendants, and it wants them flying by November or December. Plus, the airline expects to hire 800 new flight attendants by next March.

 Wilfredo Lee

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is canceling extended leaves for about 3,300 flight attendants and telling them to come back to work in time for the holiday season.

