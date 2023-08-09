A view of the burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley, England, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. A pub in central England that had a reputation as Britain's wonkiest is at the center of a local storm after it burned down and subsequently reduced to rubble by a digger. The local mayor has joined thirsty regulars from the subsidence-hit 18th-century Crooked House pub near the town of Dudley in pressing for a proper investigation into the events surrounding the pub's destruction.
People inspect the rubble remains as they gather at The Crooked House pub near Dudley, England, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023. A pub in central England that had a reputation as Britain's wonkiest is at the center of a local storm after it burned down and subsequently reduced to rubble by a digger. The local mayor has joined thirsty regulars from the subsidence-hit 18th-century Crooked House pub near the town of Dudley in pressing for a proper investigation into the events surrounding the pub's destruction.
The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley, England, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. A pub in central England that had a reputation as Britain's wonkiest is at the center of a local storm after it burned down and subsequently reduced to rubble by a digger. The local mayor has joined thirsty regulars from the subsidence-hit 18th-century Crooked House pub near the town of Dudley in pressing for a proper investigation into the events surrounding the pub's destruction.
The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley, England, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. A pub in central England that had a reputation as Britain's wonkiest is at the center of a local storm after it burned down and subsequently reduced to rubble by a digger. The local mayor has joined thirsty regulars from the subsidence-hit 18th-century Crooked House pub near the town of Dudley in pressing for a proper investigation into the events surrounding the pub's destruction.
A view of the burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley, England, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. A pub in central England that had a reputation as Britain's wonkiest is at the center of a local storm after it burned down and subsequently reduced to rubble by a digger. The local mayor has joined thirsty regulars from the subsidence-hit 18th-century Crooked House pub near the town of Dudley in pressing for a proper investigation into the events surrounding the pub's destruction.
Jacob King - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People inspect the rubble remains as they gather at The Crooked House pub near Dudley, England, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023. A pub in central England that had a reputation as Britain's wonkiest is at the center of a local storm after it burned down and subsequently reduced to rubble by a digger. The local mayor has joined thirsty regulars from the subsidence-hit 18th-century Crooked House pub near the town of Dudley in pressing for a proper investigation into the events surrounding the pub's destruction.
Uncredited - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley, England, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. A pub in central England that had a reputation as Britain's wonkiest is at the center of a local storm after it burned down and subsequently reduced to rubble by a digger. The local mayor has joined thirsty regulars from the subsidence-hit 18th-century Crooked House pub near the town of Dudley in pressing for a proper investigation into the events surrounding the pub's destruction.
Jacob King - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley, England, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. A pub in central England that had a reputation as Britain's wonkiest is at the center of a local storm after it burned down and subsequently reduced to rubble by a digger. The local mayor has joined thirsty regulars from the subsidence-hit 18th-century Crooked House pub near the town of Dudley in pressing for a proper investigation into the events surrounding the pub's destruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.