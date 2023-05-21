Spain Octopus Farm Protest

Animal rights activists gather to protest outside the Agriculture Ministry in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 21, 2023. The activists protested plans for the construction of the first large-scale octopus farm, saying there are no laws in the country or the European Union to guarantee the welfare of octopuses in captivity. The farm is scheduled to be built next year in the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean.

 Paul White - staff, AP

MADRID (AP) — Animal rights activists gathered Sunday in Madrid to protest plans for the construction of an octopus farm in Spain, saying there are no respective laws in the country and the European Union to guarantee the welfare of the animals in captivity.

