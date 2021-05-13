Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following three days of losses and the biggest one-day drop in the S&P 500 since February. Big Tech companies like Apple and Microsoft, which had posted some of the bigger losses this week, were rising in the early going Thursday. the S&P 500 added 0.8% in the first few minutes of trading while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.3%. Investors got some mixed news on the economy, a larger-than-expected climb in producer prices last month but also a drop in weekly unemployment claims to the lowest level since the pandemic began. Treasury yields fell.
AP
Stocks open higher on Wall Street as Big Tech regains ground
- The Associated Press
