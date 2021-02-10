AstraZeneca, German firm to try speeding vaccine delivery

Syringes and a package with the vaccine from AstraZeneca are ready and waiting at the fourth vaccination center in Berlin at Tegel Airport, Germany, Wednesday, Feb.10, 2021. At the beginning, mainly nursing staff and medical personnel will be vaccinated against the coronavirus here.

 Kay Nietfeld

LONDON (AP) — Drugmaker AstraZeneca says it will work with German firm IDT Biologika to increase shipments of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union this spring following a heated dispute with the bloc over delayed vaccine deliveries.

