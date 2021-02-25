AT&T spinning off DirecTV after losing millions of customers

FILE - This file combo made from file photos shows the AT&T logo on the side of a corporate office in Springfield, Ill., left, and a DirecTV satellite dish atop a home in Los Angeles. AT&T is spinning off its DirecTV into a new company at a fraction of the $48.5 billion it paid in 2015. The satellite TV service has lost millions of customers on AT&T's watch.

 Seth Perlman

AT&T is spinning off its DirecTV into a new company for a fraction of the $48.5 billion it paid for the satellite TV service in 2015. DirecTV has lost millions of customers on AT&T’s watch, and is valued in the deal at just $16.25 billion, including debt.

