FILE - A China Airlines cargo jet lands at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in New York. On Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, AT&T and Verizon said they will delay activating new 5G wireless service for two weeks following a request by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who cited the airline industry’s concern that the service could interfere with systems on planes.
AT&T and Verizon said Monday they will delay activating new 5G wireless service for two weeks following a request by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who cited the airline industry’s concern that the service could interfere with systems on planes.
