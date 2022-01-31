Australia Research

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces during a speech at the National Press Club that his government will invest in converting research ideas into commercial hits as it looks to improve the economy with an election looming, in Canberra, Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Morrison said a new program called Australia's Economic Accelerator would focus on commercializing research in six areas: defense, space, minerals, food, medical products, and clean energy.

 Mick Tsikas - handout one time use, AAP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia's government said Tuesday it will spend more than $1 billion on converting research ideas into commercial hits as it looks to improve the economy with an election looming.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.