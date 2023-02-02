VIENNA (AP) — Austria's government said Thursday that it has ordered four diplomats based in Vienna, including two at Moscow's mission to U.N. agencies in the city, to leave the country.
Austria expels 4 Russian diplomats based in Vienna
The Austrian government says it has ordered four diplomats based in Vienna, including two at Moscow's mission to United Nations agencies in the city, to leave the country
