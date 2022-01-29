Virus Outbreak Austria

FILE - Kurt Switil, left, receives a Pfizer vaccination against the coronavirus in Vienna, April 10, 2021. Austria will end its lockdown for unvaccinated residents next Monday — one day before a COVID-19 vaccine mandate takes effect in the country, the government announced Wednesday, according to Austrian news agency APA. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said the measure, which was introduced in November, was no longer needed because there was no threat of intensive care capacities at hospitals being overstretched, APA reported.

 Lisa Leutner - stringer, AP

VIENNA (AP) — Austria plans to loosen coronavirus restrictions in February after the country’s national vaccine mandate, the first of its kind in Europe, takes effect on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

