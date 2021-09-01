AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Automaker Stellantis NV, which was formed earlier this year by a merger involving Fiat Chrysler, said Wednesday it will pay $285 million for an auto-finance company to provide loans and leases to customers through its dealers.
AP
Auto maker Stellantis will fill gap by buying a finance arm
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 3 Lauderdale County schools reverting to hybrid schedules (1)
- Parents, grandparents express opposition to mask mandate to Lauderdale school board (1)
- Sorrell proposes anti-mask mandate legislation (1)
- ADPH: Hospital emergency departments being "overwhelmed" (1)
- Benches Could Be Phased Back In (1)
- Foolish agenda is destroying country (1)
- We live in an interesting time (1)
- Protecting everyone a cooperative effort (1)
- Florence City Council approves new city hall, parking decks (1)
- For Satchel, no good deed unpunished (1)
- US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (1)
- Football: Muscle Shoals 36, Florence 35 (1)
- Flannagan named director of Colbert County Household Garbage Dept. (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.