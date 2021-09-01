Auto maker Stellantis will fill gap by buying a finance arm

FILE - This Jan. 19, 2021 file photo shows the Stellantis sign outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich. Automaker Stellantis NV, which was formed earlier this year by a merger involving Fiat Chrysler, said Wednesday, Sept. 1 it will pay $285 million for an auto-finance company to provide loans and leases to customers through its dealers. Netherlands-based Stellantis said it will pay cash to acquire F1 Holdings Corp., the parent of Houston-based auto-finance firm First Investors Financial Services Group. The deal is expected to close by year end.

 Carlos Osorio

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Automaker Stellantis NV, which was formed earlier this year by a merger involving Fiat Chrysler, said Wednesday it will pay $285 million for an auto-finance company to provide loans and leases to customers through its dealers.

