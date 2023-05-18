Philanthropy-Ballmer-Group

FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft, addresses a plenary session on the third day of the National Governors Association's meeting in Providence, R.I. A new grantmaking effort funded by Ballmer and his wife Connie’s philanthropic arm will provide $42.5 million over the next five years to support more than 100 Black-led nonprofits focused on improving economic mobility. The effort, announced Thursday, May 18, 2023 aims to help close the funding gap for early- and mid-stage Black-led nonprofits, whose unrestricted assets are 76% smaller than their white counterparts’ assets.

 Stephan Savoia - staff, AP

A new grantmaking effort funded by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie’s philanthropic arm will provide $42.5 million over the next five years to support more than 100 Black-led nonprofits focused on improving economic mobility.

