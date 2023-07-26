Demonstrators protest in front of the Iraqi central bank as currency plummets against the U.S. dollar, in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, July. 26, 2023. Over the past two days, the market rate of the dollar jumped from 1,470 dinar per dollar to 1,570 dinar per dollar.
Hadi Mizban - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Security forces stand guard during a demonstration in front of the Iraqi central bank as currency plummets against the U.S. dollar, in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, July. 26, 2023.
IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Dozens of people protested in front of the Central Bank of Iraq in Baghdad and bank owners called for official action to stem a sharp increase in the dollar exchange rate Wednesday, after the United States blacklisted 14 Iraqi banks.
