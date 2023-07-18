A man parked his VanMoof bicycle outside the VanMoof head office to take a picture in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Dutch electric bicycle maker VanMoof has been declared bankrupt, slamming the brakes on a company that won design awards for its pared-back electric bikes but struggled to meet soaring demand and fix glitches.
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch bicycle maker VanMoof has been declared bankrupt, slamming the brakes on a company that won design awards for its stylish, minimalist electric bikes but struggled to meet soaring demand and fix glitches with the app powering its service.
