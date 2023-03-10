Banks-Inflation

FILE - In this March 24, 2020 file photo, a Chase bank employee, right, cleans the branches ATMs as a customer uses another in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. Shares of some banks are falling in premarket trading on Friday, March 10, 2023, following SVB Financial Group’s announcement that it plans to raise up to $1.75 billion in order to strengthen its position amid concerns about higher interest rates and the economy.

 Mary Altaffer - staff, AP

The banking sector is in retreat, as it has been all week, as the effects of the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation begins to weigh heavily on a small number of banks that cater to the tech sector.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

