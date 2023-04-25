Ben & Jerry's Cannabis

FILE - Ben Cohen, of Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream, during a rally at the Statehouse in Concord, N.H., Jan. 21, 2015. Cohen has launched a nonprofit cannabis line with the mission of righting what it calls the wrongs of the war on drugs. Eighty percent of the proceeds from Ben's Best Blnz will go toward grants for Black cannabis entrepreneurs while the rest will be divided between the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and the national Last Prisoner Project, which is working to free people incarcerated for cannabis offenses.

 Jim Cole - staff, AP

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — One of the co-founders of Ben & Jerry's has gone from ice cream to cannabis with a social mission.

