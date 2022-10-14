FILE - Beyond Meat products are seen in a refrigerated case inside a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Beyond Meat is cutting about 200 jobs and lowering its full-year revenue outlook as the plant-based meat maker attempts to reduce expenses and become cash flow positive. The company said Friday, Oct. 14, the job cuts, which amount to approximately 19% of its total global workforce, will be mostly completed by the end of the year.
The Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man's nose during a fight last month left the plant-based meat company Friday amid a larger round of job cuts as the company seeks tries to offset a decline in sales.
