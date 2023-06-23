President Joe Biden speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with American and Indian business leaders in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington.
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, left, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, second from left, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi listen during a meeting with President Joe Biden and American and Indian business leaders in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a meeting with President Joe Biden and American and Indian business leaders in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. From left, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Modi and Biden.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens during a meeting with President Joe Biden and American and Indian business leaders in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington.
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, listens during a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Joe Biden and other business leaders in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday opened the final day of the Indian prime minister's four-day U.S. visit by meeting top American and Indian executives as the leaders look to increase cooperation on artificial intelligence, semiconductor production and space.
