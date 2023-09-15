FILE - Iranians protest a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini's death after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, Sept. 20, 2022, in this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran. Iran sentenced seven men and a woman to prison after their convictions over allegedly aiding two men who were earlier executed for killing a paramilitary volunteer during the nationwide protests last year that followed Mahsa Amini's death in police custody, state media reported Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Biden announces more Iran sanctions on anniversary of Mahsa Amini death
On the anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death, President Joe Biden has announced that the U_S_ will impose more sanctions on Iranian people and firms, “targeting some of Iran’s most egregious human rights abusers.”
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's economic agenda at Prince George's Community College, Center for the Performing Arts, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Largo, Md.
Alex Brandon - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked the anniversary Friday of the Iranian woman who died while being held by the country's morality police by announcing the U.S. will impose more sanctions on Iranian people and firms that will target “some of Iran’s most egregious human rights abusers.”
