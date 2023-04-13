Biden Infrastructure

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda under the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Covington, Ky. The Biden administration is closing out a three-week push to highlight the benefits of infrastructure investments in local communities by awarding nearly $300 million to help repair or replace more than a dozen bridges across the country. Events in four states on Thursday, April 13, will mark the end of the beginning of a more expansive White House push heading into Biden's expected 2024 reelection race to remind voters of his accomplishments.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is closing out a three-week push to highlight the benefits of infrastructure investments in local communities by awarding nearly $300 million to help repair or replace more than a dozen bridges across the country.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

