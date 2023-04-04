President Joe Biden points as he stands at the top of the steps of Air Force One before boarding at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Minneapolis, en route to Washington.
Biden to meet with experts on AI 'risks and opportunities'
President Joe Biden is preparing to meet with his council of advisers on science and technology about the “risks and opportunities” that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence development pose for individual users and national security
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday will meet with his council of advisers on science and technology about the “ risks and opportunities ” that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence development pose for individual users and national security.
The White House said the Democratic president would use the AI meeting to “discuss the importance of protecting rights and safety to ensure responsible innovation and appropriate safeguards" and to reiterate his call for Congress to pass legislation to protect children and curtail data collection by technology companies.
Artificial intelligence burst to the forefront in the national conversation after the release of the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot, which helped spark a race among tech giants to unveil similar tools, while raising ethical and societal concerns from the powerful technology.
The council, known as PCAST, is composed of science, engineering, technology and medical experts and is co-chaired by the Cabinet-ranked director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Arati Prabhakar.
