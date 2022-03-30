Virus Outbreak Biden

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks alongside Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the East Room of the White House, March 29, 2022, in Washington. The Biden administration is launching what it says is a one-stop website that will help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, the White House announced, a day after federal regulators approved a fourth shot for those aged 50 and older.

