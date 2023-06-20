President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, Calif., Monday, June 19, 2023. Biden talked about climate change, clean energy jobs and protecting the environment.
President Joe Biden arrives at Moffett Federal Airfield, Calif., Monday, June 19, 2023. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024.
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024.
Susan Walsh - staff, AP
Susan Walsh - staff, AP
Susan Walsh - staff, AP
