The highest decoration of the Republika Srpska, Order of the Republika Srpska assigned to Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during a ceremony in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka, 240 kms northwest of Sarajevo, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The Bosnian Serb separatist leader has awarded Putin with the highest medal of honor for his "patriotic concern and love" for the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia. Dodik awarded Putin on the occasion of "the day of Republika Srpska" which has been proclaimed illegal by Bosnia's constitutional court. It marks the day when Bosnian Serbs proclaimed they are splitting from Bosnia in 1992 with the aim to separate the Serb-populated regions of the Balkan state and join them with Serbia.
Radivoje Pavicic - stringer, AP
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnian Serb separatist leader on Sunday awarded Russian President Vladimir Putin with the highest medal of honor for his “patriotic concern and love” for the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia.
