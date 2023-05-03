Brazil Bolsonaro Testimony

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro leaves Federal Police headquarters after giving testimony over the Jan. 8 attacks in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters trashed the presidential palace, the Supreme Court and Congress one week into President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's third term in office.

 Eraldo Peres - staff, AP

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil's Federal Police searched former President Jair Bolsonaro's home on Wednesday and seized his phone, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

