FILE - Brazil Central Bank Governor Ilan Goldfajn speaks at the forum Flexible Inflation Targeting: Advancing the Frontiers of Monetary Policy at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings on April 18, 2018, in Washington. Latin American governments have selected Goldfajn to lead the region's largest development bank in the wake of a misconduct probe that led to the firing of the previous president, a former Trump official accused of carrying on an intimate relationship with his chief of staff.
NEW YORK (AP) — Latin American governments on Sunday selected Brazilian economist Ilan Goldfajn to lead the region's largest development bank in the wake of a misconduct probe that led to the firing of the previous president.
