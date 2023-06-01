FILE - The new Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, left, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, center, and the new President of the National Foundation of the Indian, Joenia Wapichana, celebrate during their inauguration ceremony at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 11, 2023. In a rejection of early moves by Lula who took office in January, Brazil’s Congress on June 1, 2023 stripped powers from the new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples and Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, both led by women environmentalists.
FILE - Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his newly-named Environment Minister Marina Silva, left, smile during a meeting where he announced ministers for his incoming government in Brasilia, Brazil, Dec. 29, 2022. At right is Minister of Indigenous Peoples Sonia Guajajara. In a rejection of early moves by Lula who took office in January 2023, Brazil’s Congress on June 1, 2023 stripped powers from the new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples and Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, both led by women environmentalists, Silva and Guajajara.
FILE - Cattle graze on land recently burned and deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, Aug. 23, 2020. In a rejection of early moves by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva who took office in January, Brazil’s Congress stripped on June 1, 2023 powers from the new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples and Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, showing the increasing power of Brazil’s cattle businesses and soybean growers who together control the majority of both legislative chambers in the country.
Brazil's Congress weakens pro-environment ministries in a rejection of Lula
Eraldo Peres - staff, AP
Eraldo Peres - staff, AP
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a rejection of early moves by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva who took office in January, Brazil’s Congress has stripped powers from the new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples and Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, both led by women environmentalists.
