A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit.
The San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter is seen Monday, July 31, 2023. A brightly flashing "X" sign has been removed from the building just days after it was installed. The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection said Monday it received 24 complaints about the unpermitted structure over the weekend. Complaints included concerns about its structural safety and illumination.
The sign where the name and logo for the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter remains blank Monday, July 31, 2023. A brightly flashing "X" sign has been removed from the building just days after it was installed. The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection said Monday it received 24 complaints about the unpermitted structure over the weekend.
Noah Berger - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Noah Berger - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Noah Berger - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Noah Berger - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Noah Berger - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Godofredo A. Vásquez - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
