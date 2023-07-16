In this photo supplied by Smoke Photography, Claudia Sanhueza, left, under-secretary for International Economic Relations for Chile, Japan's Minister of Economic & Fiscal Policy Shigeyuki Goto and New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Damien O'Connor, right, attend the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Kemi Badenoch, British Trade Minister meets New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Britain on Sunday officially joined an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations during a meeting in New Zealand.
Kemi Badenoch, British Trade Minister, second right, shakes hands with Japan's Minister of Economic & Fiscal Policy Shigeyuki Goto, left, as New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor, and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, right, watch during the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Britain on Sunday officially joined an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations during a meeting in New Zealand.
In this photo supplied by Smoke Photography, Claudia Sanhueza, left, under-secretary for International Economic Relations for Chile, Japan's Minister of Economic & Fiscal Policy Shigeyuki Goto and Malaysia's Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Abdul Aziz, right, attend the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Japan's Minister of Economic & Fiscal Policy Shigeyuki Goto, left, meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
