Personnel from the Kenya Defence Forces disaster response unit examine the scene of a building collapse in the Kasarani neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Workers at the multi-storey residential building that was under construction are feared trapped in the rubble and rescue operations have begun, but there was no immediate official word on any casualties.
Rescue workers gather at the scene of a building collapse in the Kasarani neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Workers at the multi-storey residential building that was under construction are feared trapped in the rubble and rescue operations have begun, but there was no immediate official word on any casualties.
Personnel from the Kenya Defence Forces disaster response unit examine the scene of a building collapse in the Kasarani neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Workers at the multi-storey residential building that was under construction are feared trapped in the rubble and rescue operations have begun, but there was no immediate official word on any casualties.
Rescue workers and media gather at the scene of a building collapse in the Kasarani neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Workers at the multi-storey residential building that was under construction are feared trapped in the rubble and rescue operations have begun, but there was no immediate official word on any casualties.
Rescue workers from the Kenya Red Cross attend the scene of a building collapse in the Kasarani neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Workers at the multi-storey residential building that was under construction are feared trapped in the rubble and rescue operations have begun, but there was no immediate official word on any casualties.
Personnel from the Kenya Defence Forces disaster response unit examine the scene of a building collapse in the Kasarani neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Workers at the multi-storey residential building that was under construction are feared trapped in the rubble and rescue operations have begun, but there was no immediate official word on any casualties.
Policemen patrol at the scene of a building collapse in the Kasarani neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Workers at the multi-storey residential building that was under construction are feared trapped in the rubble and rescue operations have begun, but there was no immediate official word on any casualties.
Personnel from the Kenya Defence Forces disaster response unit examine the scene of a building collapse in the Kasarani neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Workers at the multi-storey residential building that was under construction are feared trapped in the rubble and rescue operations have begun, but there was no immediate official word on any casualties.
Ben Curtis - staff, AP
Rescue workers gather at the scene of a building collapse in the Kasarani neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Workers at the multi-storey residential building that was under construction are feared trapped in the rubble and rescue operations have begun, but there was no immediate official word on any casualties.
Ben Curtis - staff, AP
Personnel from the Kenya Defence Forces disaster response unit examine the scene of a building collapse in the Kasarani neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Workers at the multi-storey residential building that was under construction are feared trapped in the rubble and rescue operations have begun, but there was no immediate official word on any casualties.
Ben Curtis - staff, AP
Rescue workers and media gather at the scene of a building collapse in the Kasarani neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Workers at the multi-storey residential building that was under construction are feared trapped in the rubble and rescue operations have begun, but there was no immediate official word on any casualties.
Ben Curtis - staff, AP
Rescue workers from the Kenya Red Cross attend the scene of a building collapse in the Kasarani neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Workers at the multi-storey residential building that was under construction are feared trapped in the rubble and rescue operations have begun, but there was no immediate official word on any casualties.
Ben Curtis - staff, AP
Personnel from the Kenya Defence Forces disaster response unit examine the scene of a building collapse in the Kasarani neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Workers at the multi-storey residential building that was under construction are feared trapped in the rubble and rescue operations have begun, but there was no immediate official word on any casualties.
Ben Curtis - staff, AP
Policemen patrol at the scene of a building collapse in the Kasarani neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Workers at the multi-storey residential building that was under construction are feared trapped in the rubble and rescue operations have begun, but there was no immediate official word on any casualties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.