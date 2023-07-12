FILE - Shoppers walk past the Italian jewelry and luxury goods store, Bulgari in Beverly Hills, Calif, Thursday April 2, 2015. Italian luxury brand Bulgari is the latest international brand to apologize to China after listing Taiwan as a country on its website.
A woman walks by the Bulgari store at a high-end shopping mall in Beijing, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Italian luxury brand Bulgari became the latest international brand to apologize to China after listing Taiwan as a country on its website. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, and both the government and Chinese Internet users have a history of scolding or boycotting international brands that have referred to Taiwan as a separate country.
Women walk past the Bulgari store at a high-end shopping mall in Beijing, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Italian luxury brand Bulgari became the latest international brand to apologize to China after listing Taiwan as a country on its website. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, and both the government and Chinese Internet users have a history of scolding or boycotting international brands that have referred to Taiwan as a separate country.
Richard Vogel - staff, AP
Andy Wong - staff, AP
Andy Wong - staff, AP
