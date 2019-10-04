[with 2 mugs] FirstBank adds 2 veterans in local branch
FLORENCE — Industry veterans Kelly A. Cool and Kim Hunt have joined FirstBank’s Florence financial center as senior financial center manager and universal banker, respectively.
In her new role, Cool will oversee branch operations, build relationships with customers and businesses, and help grow FirstBank’s presence in the Florence market.
With nearly 30 years of experience in the banking industry, Cool has served in bank management positions, specializing in retail and branch operations. Prior to joining FirstBank, she worked as a branch manager at several regional banks. Cool graduated from banking school at the University of South Alabama in 2016.
“I am passionate about the Florence area,” Cool said. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to invest in the area with FirstBank and being a part of our continued growth in north Alabama.”
Hunt has worked in banking for over 12 years, serving in roles from teller to sales representative. As universal banker, Hunt will support routine branch operations, sell bank products and services, assist with loans, and ensure customer needs are met.
“Kelly and Kim bring a great deal of diverse banking experience and strong ties to the Florence community to FirstBank,” said Mike McCrary, North Alabama area president. “Their years of experience and commitment to the Shoals area will help us continue to grow in Florence, while continuing to provide our customers with outstanding service.”
The new full service branch has seven associates and offers all of FirstBank’s products and services, such as personal and business banking, mortgage lending, and investment services. The branch is located on the ground floor of downtown Florence’s historic Rogers Building at 123 North Court St.
Nashville, Tennessee-based FirstBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK), is the third largest Tennessee-headquartered bank with 67 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, north Alabama and north Georgia, and a national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast.
----------------
Lowe’s hosts fire safety awareness event
In honor of Fire Prevention Month in October, and to bring fire safety top of mind, First Alert is teaming up with three Shoals-area Lowe’s in a joint effort to spread awareness about the importance of whole home protection.
The focus of the event will be to educate attendees about how to protect their families and homes from the threats of fire and carbon monoxide (CO).
Store associates and fire officials will host fun, family focused activities to teach families about equipping their homes with smoke and CO alarms, as well as planning and practicing a fire escape plan.
Children will have the opportunity to build a wooden fire truck in a one-time kids’ workshop, and will receive firefighter hats, coloring books and educational materials, while supplies last.
Below is the schedule for local stores:
• Lowe’s of Florence, 130 Cox Creek Pkwy South, will host its event Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
• Lowe’s of Guntersville, 11190 US Highway 431, will host its event Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon.
• Lowe’s of Muscle Shoals, 3415 Woodward Avenue, will host its event Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Each year, nearly 3,000 Americans die from home fires, while CO poisoning claims approximately 450 lives, according to the National Fire Protection Association. The NFPA also reports that almost three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms (40%) or no working smoke alarms (17%).
Many of these tragedies could be prevented with the proper placement, number and maintenance of working alarms.
NFPA and U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) guidelines recommend that homes have smoke alarms installed inside every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home, including the basement. In addition, one CO alarm should be installed on each level and it should be in or near each sleeping area.
To put this into perspective, the average-sized home in America – a two-story, three-bedroom house – needs a minimum of five smoke alarms and four CO alarms.
In many parts of the country, smoke and CO alarms are required by law. Local fire departments and building departments can provide relevant information, and additional information may be found at https://www.firstalert.com/community/legislation/.
--------------
Forestry consultant speaks to landowners
Sulligent native Billy Rye spoke to a group of landowners in Waterloo on Sept. 17 about the work he does as a consulting forester, as he led a tour on a private owner’s property in Lauderdale County.
The landowners toured a White Oak Stand and learned about developing the property for growing White Oaks and the financial benefits of growing that hardwood species. In addition, they learned about the landowner’s objectives with the property, and saw how a clear cut of timber on a portion of the land worked and looked.
About 20 people attended the tour with attendees coming from Lauderdale and surrounding counties, Birmingham, and even Memphis, Tennessee. After the tour and presentation, the group caravanned to Oakland Café for lunch.
Rye’s interest in forestry started at a young age — the father of one of his friends owned a farm, and in high school he joined the forestry team, which solidified his calling to forest management. He earned his Bachelor of Science in forest management from Mississippi State University in 1988, and for eight years, coordinated the forest management programs for the Alabama Forestry Commission’s Northwest District.
In June 1996, he fulfilled his dream of owning his own business and founded Forest Management Services.
Rye is a registered forester in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi, and holds membership in both the Society of American Foresters and the Association of Consulting Foresters.
He has served as the chairperson for the Northwest Alabama Chapter of the Society of American Foresters three times; is the current director for the Alabama Division of the Association of Consulting Foresters of America; currently serves on the TREASURE Forest Certification Subcommittee, and has received two accommodations from the Governor of Alabama.
Rye and his wife, Mary-Frances, and daughters, Taylor and Anna Grace, reside in Florence.
Rye said that he approaches working with each and every client the same, and that’s tailoring his services to meet their individual needs.
“I love helping people reach their objectives, and that’s the motivation behind it all for me.” he said. “That’s the passion that drives me to do the best job possible for my clients, “I love helping people.”
For information about Rye, go to www.forestersearch.com, a website directory of consulting foresters in Alabama, made possible by a grant from the Bradley/Murphy Forestry and Natural Resources Extension Trust.
-----------------
Southwire launches new careers website
Southwire, North America’s largest manufacturer of wire and cable, has always believed that its employees are what make the company special. In that spirit, Southwire has launched a new careers website, led by a refreshed employee brand that focuses on this very point of pride – fittingly named “The People Behind the Power.”
Southwire has a plant in Florence.
“Our founder, Roy Richards, Sr., regarded Southwire’s people as our most important and influential asset, and after almost seventy years as a company, this is still true. We now have the unique opportunity to tie this message in with a new recruitment approach and technology to help us more easily and successfully connect with current and future employees,” said Jason Pollard, vice president of Talent Acquisition and Communications. “Whether you are a college student interest¬ed in working at Southwire, a new hire or an employee with decades of legacy, each one of our people has a story, and we are excited to share these stories through our new brand.”
The all-new careers.southwire.com provides a user-friendly interface that provides access to open job opportunities, career stories and access to additional information about the company’s culture, total rewards, strategy and more.
“We are thrilled about the launch of our new careers page,” said Kisha Jones, director of Talent Acquisition. “As is the case in many organizations, we are in an ongoing battle to recruit the very best talent, and this site provides us with an opportunity to share all of the things that make Southwire such a great place to work. If you are interested in being part of our team, we encourage you to check out the site and the variety of exciting opportunities that are available.”
“The People Behind The Power” initiative is intended to reach not only Southwire’s future workforce, but also provides a rally cry for current employees. Through this launch, Southwire’s people have an outlet to connect with one another by telling their stories and taking part in all of the opportunities the company provides to support them throughout their careers.
“We say it over and over again, but we really do believe that our people are the driving force that keeps us strong,” said Pollard. “Their steadfast dedication to our customers, company, environment, community and future is what will keep us generationally-sustainable for the next 100 years and beyond, and the launch of The People Behind The Power™ brand is an incredibly fitting complement to this commitment.”
To learn more about how you can become one of “The People Behind The Power”, go to careers.southwire.com.
-------------
BCBS’s ‘BeWell” program honored
BIRMINGHAM – The National Business Group on Health, a non-profit association of more than 440 large U.S. employers, honored Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama for providing one of the best workforce health and employee well-being organizational initiatives in the nation.
Blue Cross is among 50 U.S. employers that received the 2019 Best Employers: Excellence in Health and Well-Being award presented at the National Business Group on Health’s Workforce Strategy 2019 Conference.
Blue Cross received a Platinum Award for its “BeWell” program. The “BeWell” program focuses on four components of health: financial, physical, mental and social wellness. This marks the 10th year Blue Cross has received a Best Employers: Excellence in Health and Well-Being award.
Winners of the 2019 Best Employers: Excellence in Health and Well-Being awards were honored in one of three categories -- Platinum, for organizations who have recognized a connection between workforce well-being and key business outcomes and implemented a strategy with demonstrated results across several dimensions of well-being; Gold, for organizations with a strong commitment to holistic well-being and related metrics; and Silver, for organizations with emerging well-being strategies, often with a focus on physical health.
---------------
