Renovation Brands acquires DecorPlanet.com
FLORENCE — Renovation Brands, the parent company of multiple fast-growing home improvement product brands, recently announced the closing of its latest acquisition, Décor Planet. Décor Planet is a leading, fast growing omni-channel provider in the home and bathroom products space. They specialize in decorative plumbing and hardware, kitchen sinks, faucets and lighting. Products are sold on DecorPlanet.com, as well as through wholesale relationships and four showrooms in the New York City area. In addition to its proprietary Fresca brand, they offer hundreds of other internationally recognized third-party brands.
"We are thrilled to welcome Robert Gavartin and the Décor Planet team to the Renovation Brands family. In addition to our existing online ready to assemble kitchen cabinet brand, RTA Cabinet Store (RTAcabinetstore.com), Décor Planet provides us with an extremely strong digital footprint in the growing multi-billion dollar Kitchen & Bath space," said Marc Sieger, CEO of Renovation Brands. "Décor Planet is a big step forward in positioning Renovation Brands as a leading player in the growing online home improvement and renovation market."
"We are equally excited to be part of the Renovation Brands family. We were looking for the right partner with the digital, analytical, and operational chops who could help take our business to the next level and meet the future needs of our customers and employees. I am happy to say, we found a great fit," said Robert Gavartin, President of DecorPlanet.com.
Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Renovation Brands and Aramar Capital Group, LLC served as financial advisor to Décor Planet on this acquisition.
---
Hamilton Agency sponsors event
The Hamilton Agency is sponsoring an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at Gattman Park in Muscle Shoals in honor of Life Insurance Awareness month.
There will be games, free food and giveaways during the event, which will also provide information about life insurance. Also, Siran Winston of the Harlem Globetrotters will make a special guest appearance.
The event is free. For more information, call Neco Hamilton, (256) 810-1122.
-----
Florence native joins CNN
Florence native Chandelis Duster has become a breaking news reporter on the CNN Politics team.
She most recently was a Digital Reporter for NBC News and MSNBC working out of Washington, D.C. She has covered events at the White House and on Capitol Hill, interviews on the red carpet, and won a national award for a story she assigned and edited.
She graduated from Florence High School in 2006. She is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and has a master's degree in journalism from American University.
