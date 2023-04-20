Buzzfeed Layoffs

FILE - The entrance to BuzzFeed in New York is seen on Nov. 19, 2020. Pulitzer prize winning digital media company BuzzFeed is cutting about 15% of its staff, according to multiple media reports. In a memo sent to staff, co-founder and CEO Jonah Peretti said that the New York company was going to start the process of shutting down its news division, and that cuts would also occur across its business, content, tech and administrative teams.

 Ted Shaffrey - staff, AP

Pulitzer Prize winning digital media company BuzzFeed will shut down its news division and cut another 15% of its staff across the company, adding to layoffs made earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

