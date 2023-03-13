By Chelsea Retherford
Staff Writer
If the name isn’t enough to give it away, the artsy décor inside and out of Café de Frida might clue customers in on who inspired Florence’s new brunch spot on Pine Street.
Owner Jorge Martinez left naming the new coffee spot to his business partner, Cloe Sanchez, who said she’s been a fan of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo since she was young.
“Growing up, I heard a lot about her work,” Sanchez said. “She went through a whole bunch, and she really portrayed that in her artwork. She was in a bus accident that left her paralyzed, and there’s one piece that features her spinal cord showing.”
Frida Kahlo was known for her portraits and self portraits. Several of her most notable works were painted amid her tumultuous relationship with her husband, muralist Diego Rivera.
“It is all really interesting, and she didn’t let any of that bring her down,” Sanchez said.
She and Martinez said other decorative aspects of the shop, as well as the menu, were created with their Mexican heritage in mind, but they also drew inspiration from their north Alabama home.
“We definitely wanted to mix Mexican food with your typical American breakfast, which is where we got the idea for our breakfast burritos,” Sanchez said.
Their burritos feature a combination of turkey, eggs, spinach, bacon, black beans, avocados and other fresh ingredients.
The café also offers breakfast sandwiches and a fun Mexican spin on pancakes with dishes like the Kahlo Special and Churro Pancakes.
Martinez said two of the most popular menu items are breakfast tacos and the coffee drink Dirty Horchata — similar to a traditional latte, but Café de Frida replaces the milk base with sweetened condensed milk and adds espresso and a brown sugar and cinnamon sprinkle.
“Our Café de Olla is a coffee that you see in pretty much every Mexican household. It’s like spiced black coffee that’s a little sweet,” Martinez said. “The Mexican Mocha is a popular taste that a lot of people like. It sounds weird, but it’s got a little bit of spice too, like cayenne pepper. It’s not spicy but has a little kick.”
Martinez, 35, moved to the U.S. in 2006 from San Luis Potosí, the capital city of the Sovereign Mexican state of the same name.
“I lived in Birmingham for like three months, but I really like Florence. I haven’t lived anywhere else,” Martinez said. “It’s the community. Everyone here is friendly, and it’s got everything you love about a small town, but it’s not too small. Everything you need is here.”
Martinez opened El Pollito Loco (also known as The Crazy Little Chicken) in 2015 in a smaller building that now house the café. After expanding the facility, the Mexican restaurant moved to its adjacent location on Chisolm Road in 2019.
Martinez takes pride in his work and feels he is living the American Dream.
“A lot of people don’t really believe something like that can happen, because we started really small in a tiny building,” he said. “This comes from working hard. We have a lot of good people here who work really hard.”
Like Sanchez, who often leaves her shift at Café de Frida to start a second shift at El Pollito Loco, many of their employees cook, serve, and run the register at both eateries.
“We work too many hours,” Martinez said with a laugh, but Sanchez added that she enjoys her time with her co-workers and co-owners.
“I love it, because it’s definitely two different environments,” she said.
She started working at El Pollito Loco when it first opened, but Sanchez considers Martinez a family friend.
Sanchez, who moved to the Shoals when she was about four years old, said her family immigrated from Apaseo El Grande, Guanajuato, a state that borders San Luis Potosí. Her father and Martinez met here in Alabama when they both began working for local restaurants.
“Jorge’s been my dad’s friend for a while. I’ve known him since I was 15,” she said, adding that her family has pitched in to help with the two restaurants in other ways.
“My dad actually built the wooden doors, and he’s built some of the smaller frames that are on the side there. They’ve definitely helped a lot.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-710-7434.
