COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off southern Sweden, leaving one person dead and another missing Monday. One of the vessels capsized and was being towed toward a Swedish port, authorities said. Two people have been detained as suspects.
AP
Cargo ship collision off Sweden leaves 1 dead, 1 missing
- By JAN M. OLSEN Associated Press.
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Read
Articles
- Jokers Business License In revocation Process
- Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in parking lot of Muscle Shoals industry
- Joining drag queens on TV show costs Indiana pastor his job
- Randall Martin resigns as Deshler football coach
- Michael Blake Glover
- Michael Gregory Blackburn
- Judge revokes manslaughter suspect's bond
- South Carolina fugitive facing 96 child porn charges
- Charles Martin
- Mark Lee
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- You Said It (2)
- Shakeup: Willis makes changes to UNA football coaching staff (1)
- 'Heartbreaking' loss signals end to Mars Hill's season (1)
- MSHS National Merit Semifinalist Aspires to Lead (1)
- Masks don't stop small virus particles (1)
- Lauderdale Co. DA "disappointed" in Senator's criticism (1)
- Share your thoughs on holdback provision (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.