Carnival loses $2.1 billion waiting for cruising to resume

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is docked at Port Canaveral, Fla. Carnival Corp. continues to lose billions while it waits for cruising to recover from the pandemic. Carnival said Thursday, June 24, that it lost $2.1 billion in its latest quarter.

 Joe Burbank

MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. said Thursday that it lost more than $2 billion in its latest quarter as the company's cruise lines remained mostly shut down by the pandemic, but it said bookings for next year are running ahead of 2019's pace.

