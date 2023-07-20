FILE - The Travelers company headquarters in St. Paul, Minn., Jan. 25, 2010. Travelers Cos. reports quarterly financial results, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016. Property casualty insurance provider The Travelers Cos. moved to a loss in its 2023 second quarter as wind and hail storms in several states brought about an increase in claims.
Colorado Rockies assistant bullpen catcher Kyle Cunningham navigates a hail-covered walkway to the field after a storm Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Rockies were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Hail covers a tarpaulin and the field after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday.
A clubhouse worker struggles to guide rain and hail into a drain inside the visitor's clubhouse after heavy rain with high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field before the Colorado Rockies hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver.
Terre Haute Street Department and Terre Haute Wastewater Utility employees work to remove fallen trees on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Terre Haute, Ind. Utility crews were scrambling Friday to restore electricity after a storm front moved across Illinois and Indiana on Thursday packing winds topping 70 miles an hour at times.
Catastrophe losses double at Travelers as insurance industry, states hit by more severe events
Travelers, considered a bellwether for the insurance industry due to its size, said catastrophe losses doubled in its most recent quarter and the company swung to a loss as severe wind and hail storms in a number of regions led to rising coverage claims
Travelers, considered a bellwether for the insurance industry due to its size, said catastrophe losses doubled in its most recent quarter and the company swung to a loss as severe wind and hailstorms in a number of regions led to rising coverage claims.
