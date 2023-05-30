The defendant in the Cum-Ex trial, Hanno Berger, enters the provisional courtroom for the announcement of the verdict in Wiesbaden, Germany, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. A central figure in a German tax evasion scandal has been convicted in a related case and sentenced to more than eight years in prison. The Wiesbaden state court convicted German lawyer Hanno Berger of three counts of tax evasion and gave him a sentence of eight years and three months.
