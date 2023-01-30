FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden during a round table meeting at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, June 29, 2022. Biden is set to host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for talks. The U.S. administration is looking to persuade the Netherlands to further limit China's access to advanced semiconductors with export restrictions.
Exterior view of one of the buildings in the ASML complex, a leading maker of semiconductor production equipment, in Veldhoven, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. ASML says the U.S., Dutch and Japanese officials are close to an agreement to limit China's access to the technology used to make computer chips.
China accuses Washington of abusing export controls
China’s government has criticized U.S. controls on technology exports as a trade violation after Japan and the Netherlands agreed to join Washington in limiting Beijing’s access to materials to make advanced processor chips
Susan Walsh - pool, AP Pool
Peter Dejong - staff, AP
Peter Dejong - staff, AP
Peter Dejong - staff, AP
Peter Dejong - staff, AP
Peter Dejong - staff, AP
Exterior view of one of the buildings in the ASML complex, a leading maker of semiconductor production equipment, in Veldhoven, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. ASML says the U.S., Dutch and Japanese officials are close to an agreement to limit China's access to the technology used to make computer chips.
BEIJING (AP) — China’s government on Monday criticized U.S. controls on technology exports as a trade violation, after Japan and the Netherlands agreed to join Washington in limiting Beijing’s access to materials to make advanced processor chips they say can be used in weapons.
