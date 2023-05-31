FILE - Workers install window panels on a minibus at a factory during a media organized tour in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei Province on May 10, 2023. A survey Wednesday, May 31, 2023 showed China's factory activity decelerated in May, adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.
A woman looks at apparel on sale on the street in Beijing, Monday, May 29, 2023. China's factory activity decelerated in May, a survey showed Wednesday, adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.
Worker weird a frame material for the Dongfeng truck at a manufacturing factory in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei Province on May 12, 2023. China's factory activity decelerated in May, a survey showed Wednesday, May 31 adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.
Workers assemble the Dongfeng truck at a manufacturing factory in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei Province on May 12, 2023. China's factory activity decelerated in May, a survey showed Wednesday, May 31 adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.
Workers check on the material for the Dongfeng truck at a manufacturing factory in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei Province on May 12, 2023. China's factory activity decelerated in May, a survey showed Wednesday, May 31 adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.
Workers assemble the Dongfeng truck at a manufacturing factory in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei Province on May 12, 2023. China's factory activity decelerated in May, a survey showed Wednesday, May 31 adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.
Workers assemble the Dongfeng truck at a manufacturing factory in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei Province on May 12, 2023. China's factory activity decelerated in May, a survey showed Wednesday, May 31 adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.
Workers assemble a chassis frame for the Dongfeng truck at a manufacturing factory in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei Province on May 12, 2023. China's factory activity decelerated in May, a survey showed Wednesday, May 31 adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.
FILE - Workers install window panels on a minibus at a factory during a media organized tour in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei Province on May 10, 2023. A survey Wednesday, May 31, 2023 showed China's factory activity decelerated in May, adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.
Andy Wong - staff, AP
A woman looks at apparel on sale on the street in Beijing, Monday, May 29, 2023. China's factory activity decelerated in May, a survey showed Wednesday, adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.
Ng Han Guan - staff, AP
Worker weird a frame material for the Dongfeng truck at a manufacturing factory in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei Province on May 12, 2023. China's factory activity decelerated in May, a survey showed Wednesday, May 31 adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.
Andy Wong - staff, AP
Workers assemble the Dongfeng truck at a manufacturing factory in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei Province on May 12, 2023. China's factory activity decelerated in May, a survey showed Wednesday, May 31 adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.
Andy Wong - staff, AP
Workers check on the material for the Dongfeng truck at a manufacturing factory in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei Province on May 12, 2023. China's factory activity decelerated in May, a survey showed Wednesday, May 31 adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.
Andy Wong - staff, AP
Workers assemble the Dongfeng truck at a manufacturing factory in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei Province on May 12, 2023. China's factory activity decelerated in May, a survey showed Wednesday, May 31 adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.
Andy Wong - staff, AP
Workers assemble the Dongfeng truck at a manufacturing factory in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei Province on May 12, 2023. China's factory activity decelerated in May, a survey showed Wednesday, May 31 adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.
Andy Wong - staff, AP
Workers assemble a chassis frame for the Dongfeng truck at a manufacturing factory in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei Province on May 12, 2023. China's factory activity decelerated in May, a survey showed Wednesday, May 31 adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.
BEIJING (AP) — China's manufacturing slowdown deepened in May as consumer and export demand weakened, a survey showed Wednesday, adding to signs an economic rebound following the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.