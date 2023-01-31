FILE - the logo of ASML, a leading maker of semiconductor production equipment, hangs on the head office in Veldhoven, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. China’s foreign minister appealed Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, to his Dutch counterpart to defend free trade after the Netherlands and Japan agreed to cooperate with U.S. restrictions on Chinese access to advanced processor chip technology due to security concerns.
FILE - Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra attends the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali Friday, July 8, 2022. China’s foreign minister appealed Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, to Hoekstra to defend free trade after the Netherlands and Japan agreed to cooperate with U.S. restrictions on Chinese access to advanced processor chip technology due to security concerns.
China lobbies Dutch to defend trade after chip curbs
China’s foreign minister has appealed to his Dutch counterpart to defend free trade after the Netherlands and Japan agreed to cooperate with U.S. restrictions on Chinese access to advanced processor chip technology due to security concerns
FILE - the logo of ASML, a leading maker of semiconductor production equipment, hangs on the head office in Veldhoven, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. China’s foreign minister appealed Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, to his Dutch counterpart to defend free trade after the Netherlands and Japan agreed to cooperate with U.S. restrictions on Chinese access to advanced processor chip technology due to security concerns.
Peter Dejong - staff, AP
FILE - Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra attends the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali Friday, July 8, 2022. China’s foreign minister appealed Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, to Hoekstra to defend free trade after the Netherlands and Japan agreed to cooperate with U.S. restrictions on Chinese access to advanced processor chip technology due to security concerns.
BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister appealed to his Dutch counterpart to defend free trade after the Netherlands and Japan agreed to cooperate with U.S. restrictions on Chinese access to advanced processor chip technology due to security concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.