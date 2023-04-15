China US Russia Sanctions

FILE - The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Beijing on Saturday, April 15, 2023 protested Washington's placement of additional Chinese companies on a sanctions list over their their alleged attempts to evade U.S. export controls on Russia, calling it an illegal move that endangers global supply chains.

 Kiichiro Sato - staff, AP

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing on Saturday protested U.S. sanctions against additional Chinese companies over their alleged attempts to evade U.S. export controls on Russia, calling it an illegal move that endangers global supply chains.

