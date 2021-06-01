China trade envoy, US Treasury secretary meet by video

FILE - In this May 7, 2021 file photo, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. Yellen says that the economic recovery is going to be "bumpy" with high inflation readings likely to last through the end of this year. But Yellen maintained Thursday, May 27, that the inflation pressures will be temporary and if they do threaten to become embedded in the economy, the government has the tools to address that threat.

 Patrick Semansky

BEIJING (AP) — China’s chief economic envoy and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held their first meeting by video Wednesday, but the two sides gave no indication when negotiations on ending their tariff war might resume.

