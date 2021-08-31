China's manufacturing sector slows as export demand weakens

FILE - In this July 15, 2021, file photo, workers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus assembly ice-skating shoes at a manufacturing factory in the ice and snow sports equipment industry park in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province. China’s factory activity decelerated in August as export demand weakened, a survey showed Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The monthly purchasing managers’ index of the Chinese statistics bureau and an official industry group declined to 50.1 from July’s 50.4 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing.

 Andy Wong

BEIJING (AP) — China’s factory activity decelerated in August as export demand weakened, a survey showed Tuesday.

