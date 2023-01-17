FILE - Visitors try out the latest "World of Warcraft" video game at the Gamescom fair for computer games in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 21, 2018. China games company NetEase Inc. has rejected a proposal from World of Warcraft creator Activision Blizzard to temporarily extend its partnership while the U.S. company seeks a new partner, calling the proposed terms "unequal and unfair" in an escalating public spat.
FILE - A college student plays the online game World of Warcraft in his dormitory room in southwest China's Chongqing city on Oct. 12, 2009. China games company NetEase Inc. has rejected a proposal from World of Warcraft creator Activision Blizzard to temporarily extend its partnership while the U.S. company seeks a new partner, calling the proposed terms "unequal and unfair" in an escalating public spat.
China's NetEase criticizes Blizzard offer as unequal, unfair
China games company NetEase Inc. says it has rejected a proposal from World of Warcraft creator Activision Blizzard to temporarily extend its partnership while the U.S. company seeks a new partner, in an escalating public spat
FILE - Visitors try out the latest "World of Warcraft" video game at the Gamescom fair for computer games in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 21, 2018. China games company NetEase Inc. has rejected a proposal from World of Warcraft creator Activision Blizzard to temporarily extend its partnership while the U.S. company seeks a new partner, calling the proposed terms "unequal and unfair" in an escalating public spat.
Martin Meissner - stringer, AP
FILE - A college student plays the online game World of Warcraft in his dormitory room in southwest China's Chongqing city on Oct. 12, 2009. China games company NetEase Inc. has rejected a proposal from World of Warcraft creator Activision Blizzard to temporarily extend its partnership while the U.S. company seeks a new partner, calling the proposed terms "unequal and unfair" in an escalating public spat.
HONG KONG (AP) — China games company NetEase Inc. has rejected a proposal from World of Warcraft creator Activision Blizzard to temporarily extend its partnership while the U.S. company seeks a new partner, calling the proposed terms “unequal and unfair” in an escalating public spat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.