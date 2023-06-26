Chinese Premier Li Qiang gestures as he delivers his opening speech for the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023, also known as the Summer Davos, at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in northern China's Tianjin Municipality, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, not in photo, during their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, China, ahead of the annual World Economic Forum New Champions meeting Monday, June 26, 2023.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is seen during a meeting with Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in Tianjin, China, ahead of the annual World Economic Forum New Champions meeting Monday, June 26, 2023.
Andy Wong - staff, AP
Wang Zhao - pool, AFP Pool
Andy Wong - staff, AP
Andy Wong - staff, AP
Andy Wong - staff, AP
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is seen during a meeting with Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in Tianjin, China, ahead of the annual World Economic Forum New Champions meeting Monday, June 26, 2023.
BEIJING (AP) — China's No. 2 leader said Tuesday that economic growth accelerated in the latest quarter and expressed confidence it can hit the ruling Communist Party's official target of 5% for the year.
