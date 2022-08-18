A video grab from a footage made available by environmental activists, shows two members of Ultima Generazione, or Last Generation in English, glued their hands on the Roman statue of Laocoön and His Sons, one of the masterpieces of the Vatican Museums collection, to protest against climate change, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The activists displayed a banner reading, "Last Generation No Gas No Coal" urging politicians to listen to the call from the scientific community and act against climate change.
ROME (AP) — Italian environmental activists staged a second museum protest in as many months, gluing their hands Thursday to the base of one of the Vatican Museums’ most important ancient sculptures, the Laocoon.
