In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers use a rubberboat to evacuate quarry workers trapped in Naguilian, La Union province, northern Philippines on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said.
Workers transfer construction materials to higher grounds along a swollen river due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said.
A man and children ride a bicycle beside a swollen river due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said.
A man drinks coffee as he negotiates a swollen river due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said.
A man takes a picture of a swollen river due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said.
Girls look at a flooded riverside park due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said.
A man walks near a flood alert marker along a swollen river due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said.
A man looks at a riverside park that was flooded due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said.
Women uses umbrella during enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said.
A man wears rain gear as he walks beside a swollen river brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, firefighters check on rescue boats as they prepare for Typhoon Doksuri in Haicang District of Xiamen in southeast China's Fujian Province on July 26, 2023. The coastal Chinese city of Shantou on Thursday joined parts of Taiwan in shutting down schools and offices as Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy wind and rain to the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fishing boats taking shelter at a port as they preparing for the Typhoon Doksuri in Xiamen in southeast China's Fujian Province on July 26, 2023. The coastal Chinese city of Shantou on Thursday joined parts of Taiwan in shutting down schools and offices as Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy wind and rain to the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas.
BEIJING (AP) — The coastal Chinese city of Shantou on Thursday joined parts of Taiwan in shutting down schools and offices as Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy wind and rain to the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas.
